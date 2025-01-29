Buscador
    Gabon : Nouveaux gouverneurs et préfets nommés ou reconduits à la veille de la présidentielle

    Publié le 29 janvier 2025 à 09h34min MàJ : il y a 6 heures - Temps de lecture : 5 minutes // Auteur : La rédaction d’Info241
    Politique
    Gabon : Nouveaux gouverneurs et préfets nommés ou reconduits à la veille de la présidentielle
    Gabon : Nouveaux gouverneurs et préfets nommés ou reconduits à la veille de la présidentielle © 2025 D.R./Info241
    Lors du Conseil des ministres du 22 janvier, le gouvernement gabonais a procédé à la nomination de plusieurs personnels de commandement, à quelques mois de l’élection présidentielle prévue le 12 avril. Au total, 9 gouverneurs tous reconduits, 46 préfets et 18 sous-préfets ont été désignés ou reconduits. Ces nominations revêtent une importance particulière, car ces responsables joueront un rôle clé dans l’organisation du scrutin en appui au ministère de l’Intérieur.

    Ces nominations interviennent dans un contexte électoral où les gouverneurs, préfets et sous-préfets auront un rôle central dans le bon déroulement de l’élection présidentielle du 12 avril 2025. En tant que relais de l’administration centrale, ils seront chargés d’assurer l’organisation et la sécurité du scrutin sur l’ensemble du territoire, mettant ainsi un terme à la période de transition politique en cours.

    Voici la liste complète de ces nominations :

      🟢 Province de l’Estuaire

    Gouverneur :

    • Mme Françoise Dikoumba

    Préfets :

    • Komo-Mondah : François Mouckany Koumba (nouveau)
    • Noya : François Ntoutoume Essone (nouveau)
    • Komo : Gildas Mouloud Wenceslas Kimo (nouveau)
    • Komo-Océan : Hubert Diossé Angoue Nguema (reconduit)

      🟢 Province du Haut-Ogooué

    Gouverneur :

    • M. Jacques Denis Tsanga

    Préfets :

    • Passa : Raphael Obali (reconduit)
    • Sebe-Brikolo : Claude Myriyan Agnima (reconduit)
    • Lebombi-Leyou : Jean Pierre Abissaye (reconduit)
    • Plateaux : Denis Loukala (reconduit)
    • Ogooué-Letili : Léon Ontsila (reconduit)
    • Lekoni-Lekori : Jean de Dieu Oyessi Wonfouya (nouveau)
    • Lekoko : Ndzonga Djoumbou (nouveau)
    • Lekabi-Lewolo : Lazare Okomo (nouveau)
    • Bayi-Brikolo : Leonel Ondy Eboundou (nouveau)
    • Djouori-Agnili : Eric Angounga (nouveau)
    • Djoue : Martin Djipala (nouveau)

    Sous-préfets :

    • Lekabi : Aristide Boubeyi (nouveau)
    • Lekori : Guy Albert Moubamangoye (nouveau)
    • Mounana : Lieutenant Ruffin Ovoula (nouveau)

      🟢 Province du Moyen-Ogooué

    Gouverneur :

    • M. Jean Benoît Bekale

    Préfets :

    • Ogooué et Lacs : Ulrich Sylvère Mavioga (nouveau)
    • Abanga-Bigné : Serge Mbaba (nouveau)

      🟢 Province de la Ngounié

    Gouverneur :

    • M. Francis Oyinamono

    Préfets :

    • Douya-Onoye : Alphonse Ndeme (reconduit)
    • Louetsi-Wano : Euloge Parfait Mombo Moukaga (reconduit)
    • Ogoulou : Lambert Motongo (nouveau)
    • Dola : Alain Rodrigue Boussougou (nouveau)
    • Ndolou : Serge Oscar Nzengue (nouveau)
    • Louetsi-Bibaka : Albert Mayombo Ifounga (nouveau)
    • Tsamba-Magotsi : Alexandre Moukambi (nouveau)
    • Mougalaba : Guy Euloge Mouandjoudi (nouveau)
    • Boumi-Louetsi : Théodore Issalangoye (nouveau)

    Sous-préfets :

    • Eteke : Edmond Mounanga (nouveau)
    • Ikobey : Adjudant-Chef-Major Stanislas Nimbouaboye (nouveau)
    • Nzenzele : Justin Madidi Moukoundou (nouveau)

      🟢 Province de la Nyanga

    Gouverneur :

    • M. Jean Robert Mabobe

    Préfets :

    • Mougoutsi : Patrice Mounguengui (reconduit)
    • Basse Banio : Eric André Zue (reconduit)
    • Haute Banio : Iwangou Iwangou (reconduit)
    • Douigny : Yves Makaya (nouveau)
    • Mongo : Chrisanthe Mabiala (nouveau)

    Sous-préfets :

    • Mourindi : Dieudonné Mombo (reconduit)
    • Moukalaba : Célestin Idiata Mayombo (nouveau)

      🟢 Province de l’Ogooué-Ivindo

    Gouverneur :

    • Mme Christiane Leckat

    Préfets :

    • Ivindo : Pachelli Ngawin Mboulou (nouveau)
    • Zadie : Claude Severin Mailat Moutsinga (nouveau)

    Sous-préfets :

    • Makebe-Bakwaka : Alain Mbele Asseko (reconduit)
    • Mvadhy : Fortune Mitoua Mbame (nouveau)
    • Batouala : Gilbert Koumba Doumingou (nouveau)

      🟢 Province de l’Ogooué-Lolo

    Gouverneur :

    • M. Jean Bosco Assangambagni

    Préfets :

    • Lombo-Bouenguidi : Frédéric Kopa (reconduit)
    • Offoue-Onoye : Christian Boussougou (reconduit)
    • Mulundu : Aymard Régis Opiangah Peme (nouveau)

    Sous-préfets :

    • Matsatsa : Paul Marie Nyangone (reconduit)
    • Ndangui : Sylvain Mouanda Sossy (nouveau)

      🟢 Province de l’Ogooué-Maritime

    Gouverneur :

    • M. Jean Robert Nguema Nang

    Préfets :

    • Bendje : Eugénie Marie Caroline Kamara (reconduit)
    • Etimboue : Junior Boulikou (reconduit)
    • Ndougou : Victor Ngoma (reconduit)

    Sous-préfets :

    • Ndoungou : Christian Robert Moussavou Mosso (reconduit)

      🟢 Province du Woleu-Ntem

    Gouverneur :

    • M. Jules Djeki

    Préfets :

    • Woleu : Brice Arcadius Moussirou (reconduit)
    • Haut-Como : David Ickombolo (reconduit)
    • Sam : Emmanuel Nze Ovono (reconduit)
    • Ntem : Jean Dieudonné Gnamba (reconduit)
    • Okano : Quelqu’un Bekale Ango (nouveau)
    • Haut-Ntem : Timothée Malemba (nouveau)

    Sous-préfets :

    • Sam : Emmanuel Nze Ovono (reconduit)
    • Bolossoville : Capitaine Edouard Lendenga (reconduit)
    • Meyo-Kye : Blaise Ondo Obiang (reconduit)
    • Bikondom : Adjudant-Chef Major Richard Ebouia Mekoulou (reconduit)

    @info241.com
