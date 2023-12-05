Buscador
Publicité | Contact
Les plus lus cette semaine
Libreville, le
mardi 5 décembre 2023
  • 501
    28°C

    • En ce moment :
    Champions

    CAF Women’s Champions League Favorites

    Publié le 5 décembre 2023 à 18h20min MàJ : il y a 3 heures - Temps de lecture : 1 minutes // Auteur : La rédaction d’Info241
    Business
    CAF Women’s Champions League Favorites
    CAF Women’s Champions League Favorites © 2023 D.R./Info241
    Soutenez Info241 !

    qrcode:https://info241.com/caf-women-s-champions-league-favorites,8444
    Flashez le qr-code ci-dessus pour partager l'article à vos proches.
    L'URL de partage de cet article est http://info241.com/8444

    Plus de sujets

    Appâter les forces armées russes : une tactique stratégique

    Quels sportifs sont parmi les footballeurs allemands les mieux payés ?

    Comment fonctionne le trading de Bitcoin - Guide pratique du débutant

    Comment augmenter les bénéfices de votre investissement en Bitcoins

    Comment éviter les distractions au bureau ?

    AS FAR and Mamelodi Sundowns are considered the tournament favorites. Both teams have already won the CAF WCL and are the only ones among all participants playing in the final part of the tournament for the third time in a row.

    Moov Africa
    Abonnez-vous aux articles d'Info241 sur Google Actualités

    Morocco has positioned itself as a leader in continental women’s football and is investing heavily in its development. AS FAR won its tenth domestic trophy in April and is now preparing to defend its African title.

    Mamelodi Sundowns have reached the previous two tournament finals. In 2021, the team confidently beat Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final, but last season, it lost to AS FAR 0-4 and is probably dreaming of revenge. South Africa’s women’s players easily qualified in their qualifying zone, scoring 21 goals in 5 matches and heading into the group stage in excellent form.

    Will the main favorites be able to confirm their ambitions, or will new stars write a new page in Africa’s most prestigious club tournament ? Follow the exciting women’s tournament and bet on your favorites with1xBet !

    @info241.com
    Moov Africa

    Newsletter de Info241.com

    Inscrivez-vous maintenant pour recevoir notre newsletter quotidienne


    Info241.com s'engage à ne pas vous envoyer de messages non sollicités. Si vous changez d'avis, vous pourrez vous désabonner de cette newsletter à tout moment.

    Abonnez-vous aux articles d'Info241 sur Google Actualités

    Commenter l'article