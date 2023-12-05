CAF Women’s Champions League Favorites

AS FAR and Mamelodi Sundowns are considered the tournament favorites. Both teams have already won the CAF WCL and are the only ones among all participants playing in the final part of the tournament for the third time in a row.

Morocco has positioned itself as a leader in continental women’s football and is investing heavily in its development. AS FAR won its tenth domestic trophy in April and is now preparing to defend its African title.

Mamelodi Sundowns have reached the previous two tournament finals. In 2021, the team confidently beat Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final, but last season, it lost to AS FAR 0-4 and is probably dreaming of revenge. South Africa’s women’s players easily qualified in their qualifying zone, scoring 21 goals in 5 matches and heading into the group stage in excellent form.

