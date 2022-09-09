Mort d’Elizabeth II : Jean Ping adresse (aussi) ses condoléances... en anglais !

Après Ali Bongo qui a adressé jeudi soir un tweet de condoléance au peuple anglais, frappé par la disparition de leur reine Elizabeth II, son rival Jean Ping s’est livré ce vendredi à la même tâche. Dans un tweet totalement en anglais, l’ancien haut diplomate gabonais a tenu à saluer la mémoire de la disparue.

Together with the whole of Africa, I feel highly emotional at the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II. Africa will remember the Queen's noble ideals for its destiny. I pay tribute to a monarch who has made a mark during her era, remaining at the forefront of world leadership. pic.twitter.com/uiFjZSPlj0 — Jean Ping (@PRJeanPing) September 9, 2022

Le tweet d’hommage de Jean Ping

En français facile, il a salué le leadership avant-gardiste de la reine et son action pour l’Afrique. Un message entièrement en langue anglaise que maîtrise à la perfection l’ancien président de la commission de l’Union africaine, Jean Ping, qui réclame toujours sa victoire volée à la présidentielle gabonaise d’août 2016 par le clan Bongo.